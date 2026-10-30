5 Albums From The '80s Every Heavy Metal Diehard Should Own

People remember the '80s for the birth of MTV, an abundance of happy-go-lucky family sitcoms, and the popularization of video game consoles at home. But do you know what else ruled in this electric and euphoric decade? Heavy metal!

Guitars squealed, drums rattled the senses, and singers summoned the devilish spirit of the Cookie Monster to reach a new level of heaviness. Bands like Metallica and Slayer stepped out of the shadows to grab heavy metal by the throat and kick it into gear, telling everybody to get on board or get lost (in less polite words). With so many artists and music providing the soundtrack for the '80s, the question is, which are the albums from this era that every fan should own?

Combining the opinions of experts, fans, and the resident metalheads at Grunge, as well as Billboard 200 chart achievements, we picked five of the best additions to fill your record collection. These albums may reek of stale beer and cigarette smoke, but they have aged like fine wine, serving as the blueprint of the genre for generations to come. This isn't just metal — it's heavy metal. So throw those horns up in the air and blast the music until even your neighbors come around to appreciate it.