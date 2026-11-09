Quote Of The Day By Elvis Presley: 'And I Am Grateful. Only I'm Afraid. I'm Afraid I'll...'

Elvis Presley's Quote of the Day came at a time when he was in the ascendancy but reveals him to be surprisingly vulnerable, even as his legend is constructed around him. Presley was born January 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi, where his family lived in poverty and struggled to put food on the table. Theirs was a hand-to-mouth existence, and though Presley was emerging as a charismatic and larger-than-life teenager, they were still on welfare shortly before his contract with Sun Records finally gave the family some financial security.

With such a difficult upbringing, it is no surprise that Presley was anxious that his appeal might dry up, along with the newfound fame and fortune it had brought him. His worries may simply be written off as resulting from the traumatizing effects of his impoverished upbringing. But in fact, the 21-year-old showed a preternatural awareness that, as we've seen through the history of rock 'n' roll, success could indeed be fleeting. Time and again, musical careers have risen sharply before crashing back to earth almost overnight. From flop songs that tanked an artist's commercial prospects to albums that tarnished their reputation at a stroke, there are now countless cautionary tales for budding musicians to learn from.

But Presley's cautious appreciation of his own success was also bound in his Christian faith. It seems that he was willing to accept that what one receives as part of one's destiny can also be taken away, which undoubtedly set him in good stead for the obstacles that he encountered throughout his career.