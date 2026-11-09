The Most Beautiful Female Voices Of The '50s

Whether from solo female acts or the best girl groups of the 1950s, that decade certainly gave us a long list of classic songs, and a few of those singers were so outstanding that they helped to expand an entire genre, an accomplishment that puts them in one of music's rarest categories. It's one thing to touch people with a beautiful voice, but it's another to bring legions of people to a kind of music that was once considered esoteric.

We've chosen the most gorgeous voices from that decade, while highlighting their specific skill set and the songs that helped to make them legends. Each of our entries possessed a special distinctiveness, presence, and command that allowed their voice to cut through the instruments and touch the listener in ways that no one else could. In other words, all of these singers were able to take any song and make it theirs and no one else's, even if other renditions were made. And even if they didn't bring attention to a genre, these voices will forever be praised for what they did with notes and harmony.