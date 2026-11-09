The Best Surprise Guest Appearances In Classic Rock Concert History

A friendly wager between two music icons created one of the most talked about surprise stage visits in music history. The bet was between Elton John and John Lennon while Lennon was working on the song "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night." John was tapped to sing and play piano on the record, and he agreed to do it under one condition: That the Beatles member would join him on stage at Madison Square Garden if the song went No. 1 on the charts.

Well, it did, on November 16, 1974, so making good on his promise, Lennon joined the "Tiny Dancer" singer at the New York venue later that month on Thanksgiving night, and the crowd had no idea that he was coming on stage. "Seeing as it's Thanksgiving, we thought we'd make tonight a bit of a joyous occasion by inviting someone up with us onto stage," John teased. "And ah, I'm sure he will be no stranger to anybody in the audience when I say it's our great privilege and your great privilege to see and hear Mr. John Lennon!"

The cheers and screams seemed to shake the arena while Lennon came to the stage with guitar in hand, and then he and John launched into "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night." They also played "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds," as well as "I Saw Her Standing There," a 1963 Beatles release. Sadly, it would be Lennon's final stage show before he was killed in 1980, but the memories and live recordings of the songs will live on forever.