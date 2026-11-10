The Rare '70s Rock Album First Pressing Behind An Eerie Cover

Pink Floyd had a whole life before 1973's legendary "The Dark Side of the Moon," starting with their 1967 debut, "The Piper At the Gates At Dawn," and don't forget their original name before then, the Tea Set. Though shades of later Floyd were present early on, the band's creative reins were still held by founder Syd Barrett, who left in 1968 to do his own weird, idiosyncratic musical thing. Hence, we have the rare first press of his solo "The Madcap Laughs" from 1970 and its unsettling, striped-floor cover shot.

Granted, "The Madcap Laughs" isn't unsettling in a horrific, disturbing way — just a surreal and "huh?" kind of way. The cover features Barrett kneeling on the far side of a room with a jarringly painted wooden floor, where each floorboard is painted in alternating orange and purple colors. There is a single, slender vase full of daffodils next to Barrett, a vent behind him on a white wall, and some power cords (not the guitar kind) leading from the wall out of frame to the left. The music within the album is equally odd. Sounding something like a bunch of MTV Unplugged Radiohead demos from 30 years in the future, "The Madcap Laughs" is a largely minimalistic, acoustic guitar-driven affair with little in the way of radio-friendly fare.

This might be why Harvest pressed so few of Barrett's album at first — some say as few as 1,000, though that figure remains unsubstantiated. The album's first run, which remains much discussed in collectors' circles, got released on January 3, 1970. You can identify it based on a couple markers, including a missing EMI label.