While the video for "Bad Medicine" was joyous, developing the song was difficult. Bon Jovi brought in a trusted songwriter from outside the group to help get the song into shape. Desmond Child co-wrote previous hits "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Livin' on a Prayer" with Jon Bon Jovi and guitarist Richie Sambora, and the duo called him into recording sessions to assist with a rough sketch of "Bad Medicine."

Child added crucial fixes and new arrangements to make the song better. "... I came in and wrote that 'B' section that kind of lifted it. It was like a deceptive modulation," Child said (via Fred Bronson's "The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits"). "It sort of modulated down, then it modulated back up to the regular key, and it sounded like you went somewhere when you actually didn't."

The song compares a relationship to something also perceived as toxic and unhealthy: illicit substances. The "Bad Medicine" lyrics are loaded with medical jargon and wordplay, all analogous to a relationship that Bon Jovi guitarist and song co-writer Richie Sambora had recently endured. "I was just drawn to this woman, sexually, physically, and mentally, but it was bad. It was bad medicine, but that's what I wanted. I wanted some more of it," Sambora told Fuse TV (via Songfacts). Evidently both entertaining and relatable, "Bad Medicine" went to No. 1 in November 1988. Bon Jovi's third chart-topper, it resided atop the pop chart for two weeks.