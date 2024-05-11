Stars Who Can't Stand Bon Jovi

Few rock bands have enjoyed the success or longevity that has come to define Bon Jovi since the group dominated the genre with the release of their classic album, "Slippery When Wet," in 1986. However, like later mainstream rockers like Coldplay and Nickelback, Bon Jovi has the dubious distinction of being one of the world's most widely disliked bands despite their popularity. Indeed, rock fans decry the "You Give Love a Bad Name" hitmakers as purveyors of commercial bubblegum music. Not that such criticism stopped the New Jersey band from building a loyal fanbase of millions worldwide.

Part of the disdain Bon Jovi attracts is undoubtedly jealousy directed at the group's founder, Jon Bon Jovi (real name John Bongiovi). Who in their right mind fails to feel even just a twinge of covetousness in the face of Jon Bon Jovi's millions of fans, commercial dominance, and happy home life? Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, who once claimed he had an anti-Bon Jovi sticker on his motorcycle helmet, admitted to being jealous of the musician's success on "The Mistress Carrie Podcast" (per Ultimate Guitar). He said that his wife told him: "You're just jealous because he's better-looking than you and more successful," which Snider had to admit was what underpinned his feelings. He now speaks of Bon Jovi in kinder terms.

And Snider isn't the only star to have felt animosity toward Bon Jovi down the years. Here are some of their most outspoken critics.