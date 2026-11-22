It's impossible to talk about guitarist Tony Iommi without talking about Black Sabbath and their entire musical legacy. Yes, other bands contributed to the rise of metal, and yes, other guitarists, too. But Iommi, as Sabbath's principal songwriter and the Godfather of Heavy Metal (among other epithets), stands with Geezer Butler, Bill Ward, and the late Ozzy Osbourne at the summit of metal Olympus. And when Ozzy died in 2025, the rest of Sabbath lost a brother.

Long before any of this storied history, Iommi was just a kid from Birmingham, England struggling to find a left-handed guitar. Born February 19, 1948, the young Iommi almost had his love of the guitar cut short — so to speak — when a guillotine-like press came down on his fretting hand and chopped off two fingertips at the age of 17 in a freak factory accident. In what's become a legendary origin story for Sabbath's sound, Iommi hand-crafted two prosthetic fingertips using soap bottles and a blowtorch. These prostheses forced him to detune his guitars to something approaching the low, wicked rumbles of modern metal and its endless proliferation of sub-genres.

This idiosyncratic, massively influential guitar sound came together in Sabbath, Iommi's musical home. He and Sabbath's other band members circulated through other bands before joining in 1968 and ditching their original name, Polka Tulk Blues Band, for the name of a 1963 horror movie. Drawing on all the bleakness of post-War, industrial England, they crafted a musical style that launched over five decades of subsequent music. No matter any lineup changes and squabbles, they did it together. That's why Iommi gets our quote of the day.