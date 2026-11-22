Quote Of The Day By Black Sabbath Legend Tony Iommi: 'Then I Heard The Next Day That He'd Gone. And That Was ...'
It's impossible to talk about guitarist Tony Iommi without talking about Black Sabbath and their entire musical legacy. Yes, other bands contributed to the rise of metal, and yes, other guitarists, too. But Iommi, as Sabbath's principal songwriter and the Godfather of Heavy Metal (among other epithets), stands with Geezer Butler, Bill Ward, and the late Ozzy Osbourne at the summit of metal Olympus. And when Ozzy died in 2025, the rest of Sabbath lost a brother.
Long before any of this storied history, Iommi was just a kid from Birmingham, England struggling to find a left-handed guitar. Born February 19, 1948, the young Iommi almost had his love of the guitar cut short — so to speak — when a guillotine-like press came down on his fretting hand and chopped off two fingertips at the age of 17 in a freak factory accident. In what's become a legendary origin story for Sabbath's sound, Iommi hand-crafted two prosthetic fingertips using soap bottles and a blowtorch. These prostheses forced him to detune his guitars to something approaching the low, wicked rumbles of modern metal and its endless proliferation of sub-genres.
This idiosyncratic, massively influential guitar sound came together in Sabbath, Iommi's musical home. He and Sabbath's other band members circulated through other bands before joining in 1968 and ditching their original name, Polka Tulk Blues Band, for the name of a 1963 horror movie. Drawing on all the bleakness of post-War, industrial England, they crafted a musical style that launched over five decades of subsequent music. No matter any lineup changes and squabbles, they did it together. That's why Iommi gets our quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Tony Iommi
"Then I heard the next day that he'd gone. And that was ... weird."
This quote comes from Tony Iommi following the death of bandmate and friend of 60 years, Ozzy Osbourne, per The Telegraph. Ozzy and the rest of Black Sabbath had just finishing playing arguably the biggest event in metal history — Back to the Beginning — in Birmingham, the place of Sabbath's birth. A crème de la crème of names in rock and metal performed at the event, which was meant to be a farewell performance for Sabbath, as Ozzy had been plagued by health problems stemming from Parkinson's. No one could have predicted the timing, though. Ozzy died a mere 17 days later.
Iommi was concerned about how tiring Back to the Beginning was for Ozzy, who could no longer even stand near the end of his life. After the massive musical event was over, Ozzy said to Iommi, "I'm really tired. I'm absolutely shattered" (per The Telegraph). In response, Iommi said, "Well, it's been a tough few weeks. You're bound to be," and advised Ozzy to get some rest.
The very next day Iommi got the news that Ozzy had died; hence our quote. Iommi's words are full of the same surreal shock that besieges anyone in the moments and days following the death of a loved one who's been around for years and years. Their presence lingers long after their body is gone.
Deeper Meaning of Tony Iommi's Quote — The Persistence of Presence
Anyone who's lost someone close can attest to the jarring, bizarre mismatch between memory and reality following the death. The dead linger — ghosts, we might say — in spaces where they used to sit, talk, laugh, sleep, and so on. This is how absence becomes presence, and how missing someone becomes sensing them. This is what Tony Iommi meant when he said it was "weird" following Ozzy Osbourne's death. Ozzy was there for so long, and then — snap — he wasn't, though the memory remained. The two had even known each other since school as teenagers, a time when they had a love-hate relationship.
Iommi's quote shows that he, Ozzy, and the rest of Sabbath had long since buried whatever hatchets had arisen during their struggles with substance abuse in the '70s — something they all dealt with together. The band had an explosion of creative energy in the early '70s, arguably reaching their peak with 1970's "Paranoid" and its litany of hits, like "War Pigs" and its general, anti-war sentiments. Ozzy had his own, specific psychological issues starting in the mid-70s that held him back from attempting certain notes on 1975's "Sabotage."
The rest of Sabbath fired Ozzy in 1978, though Ozzy went on to have a successful solo career in the '80s. This means that Sabbath's original quartet wasn't really together for too long as a band. But it was long enough for Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward to remain bonded for life. Sabbath had various reunions over the years and remained present in each other's lives and minds, right till Ozzy's death.
More Quotes From Tony Iommi
- "For me, I've never talked about my private life. It's always been about Black Sabbath."
- "I didn't follow rules at all. I made my own."
- "We did it because we loved it. Not for any money and this and that and the other."
- "He was a part of my life for 60 years. I do miss him."
- "... There won't ever be another like him [Ozzy]. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother."
- "I've had a few friends go now, and you think, 'Blimey, hang on, I'm 78, how much longer?"