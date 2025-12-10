What The Final Year Of Ozzy Osbourne's Life Was Really Like

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's asserted that it often doesn't matter what people say about someone when they're alive, but what's spoken about them after they're gone that matters the most. Pioneer. Legend. The Prince of Darkness. Whichever label you associate with Ozzy Osbourne, one fact remains: He lived a heck of a life and shall be remembered as one of the most influential musicians in the history of heavy metal music.

No one predicted that July 22, 2025, would be the day on which the world bid farewell to the icon. However, the last 12 months of his life proved to be exceptionally busy, especially in the lead-up to his final concert with Black Sabbath. It evokes the lyrics from his track "I Don't Wanna Stop" (off 2007's "Black Rain" album): "All fired up, I'm gonna go till I drop. You're either in or in the way, don't make me, I don't wanna stop."

While there must have been countless private and special moments that he shared with his family, the Osbournes also let us in on a whole lot of what occurred in the final year of Ozzy's life. He may be gone now, but when you live the way in which the man born John Michael Osbourne did, it's impossible for anyone to ever forget you.