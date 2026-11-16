The 5 Best One-Hit Wonders Of Southern Rock
Southern rock was an unstoppable, friendly beast that rose from below the Mason-Dixon line in the 1970s, sending iconic acts such as the Allman Brothers Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd into the mainstream. Yet while plenty of Southern rock bands found fame and fortune in the '70s and '80s, sometimes it was all too brief. Indeed, Southern rock was a niche genre, and produced a lot of one-hit wonders.
Southern rock is more aggressive than its blues and country rock stablemate, with hard-charging guitars and drums. In our chosen entries, we've looked for pervasive themes of rebellion, mischief, partying, and independence, all performed by acts that layered on slide guitar, plucked notes, and vocal twang, along with searing electric guitars for bar-ready boogie. These bands nailed the formula with songs that defined '70s Southern rock and landed a pretty good position in or just below the Top 40 — Southern rock rarely went anywhere near the top of the singles chart — but only once. From Ram Jam to the Georgia Satellites, here are Southern rock's best one-hit wonders.
Ram Jam with Black Betty
In 1977, the bubblegum pop purveyors, Jerry Kasenetz and Jeff Katz, who oversaw the Lemon Pipers' 1967 hit "Green Tambourine" (making them one of the best one-hit wonders of psychedelic rock), reunited with guitarist Bill Bartlett to form Ram Jam. As a result, Bartlett would again be part of a one-hit wonder, albeit in a different subgenre.
With the band Starstruck and in a Southern rock fashion, Bartlett had already remade "Black Betty", giving a modern arrangement to an old blues song he'd heard on a Lead Belly record from the 1930s. Bartlett added hard-hitting electric guitar licks, hand claps, and stomps to the song about a woman (he had '50s model Bettie Page in mind when he wrote his adaptation), making it a quintessential example of '70s Southern rock. Kasenetz and Katz helped re-release an edited version of Starstruck's record via Bartlett's new band Ram Jam, which was more of a front for the song. But under Ram Jam's name, "Black Betty" saw major chart success. It reached No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1977, yet Ram Jam wouldn't place anything else from its two LPs in the Top 40.
Molly Hatchet with Flirtin' With Disaster
Molly Hatchet was one of the most famous bands of the Southern rock movement and helped solidify its legacy, releasing its first album in 1978, late in the style's peak period. And yet the Jacksonville, Florida, group never quite crossed over to household name status. While it's recorded more than a dozen studio albums and continues to exist despite the band having no original members left, the numbers don't lie: Molly Hatchet is a one-hit wonder. The title track from the band's 1979 LP "Flirtin' with Disaster" is an explosive work that chugs along from the jump. It's Southern-flavored boogie rock, great for dancing or driving, all about waiting for inevitable doom and chaos to occur. The rapid-fire guitar work characterizes the song, encompassing picking and fretboard-running acrobatics and searing mini-solos that stand out from the wall of noise provided by Molly Hatchet's distinctive three-guitar sound.
In March 1980, just after the end of Southern rock's golden era of the 1970s, Molly Hatchet reached the top half of the Hot 100 for the first and ultimately only time, when "Flirtin' With Disaster" climbed to No. 42.
Black Oak Arkansas with Jim Dandy
One of the first Southern rock bands to break through and thus help establish the format, Black Oak Arkansas issued its first album in 1969. It built up a cult following and a reputation as a band with a raucous stage show, thanks in large part to the silly, showy antics of raspy, drawling lead singer James Mangrum, aka Jim Dandy. Their music could be just as theatrical as their performances, with the Arkansas-based band utilizing a second singer, Ruby Starr, to make for a wry musical dialogue with the enthusiastic Mangrum in songs like "Jim Dandy."
Indeed, Black Oak Arkansas ranks among those bands with a self-referential theme song, as "Jim Dandy," a cover of a song by LaVern Baker, is about a superhero of a ladies' man. Mangrum delights in musically waxing about the character's exploits (or maybe his own) as he croons, yelps, and growls while the rest of Black Oak Arkansas brings the Southern rock to the R&B chestnut, chugging along with a galloping drumbeat and sizzling guitars.
Black Oak Arkansas may have had a lot of loyal fans in the 1970s, but that didn't translate to much success on the singles chart. "Jim Dandy" is the group's only Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, making it to No. 25 in 1974.
Amazing Rhythm Aces with Third Rate Romance
Occupying the common space between gentle '70s country rock and ribald '70s Southern rock, the Amazing Rhythm Aces came out of Memphis and made a big yet momentary impact in two different worlds. They hit the Top 10 of the country chart just once with "Amazing Grace (Used to Be Her Favorite Song)." Another song from the band's first LP, 1975's "Stacked Deck," became their only Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100: "Third Rate Romance," a captivating Southern rocker that was a No. 14 hit.
"Third Rate Romance" is decidedly a first-rate Southern rock song simply because of its incessant groove. A churning acoustic guitar riff meshes with persistent drums before giving way to a sweetly plucked guitar solo just after the first verse and chorus. The Amazing Rhythm Aces, including lead singer Russell Smith, clearly had a lot of fun playing and recording the wryly humorous and self-conscious tune about a not-very-romantic one-night stand.
Georgia Satellites with Keep Your Hands to Yourself
After the ascendance of Southern and roots rockers such as Tom Petty and John Mellencamp in the 1980s, the Georgia Satellites single-handedly brought back gritty, unfiltered, down-and-dirty '70s-style Southern rock to the pop charts. "Keep Your Hands to Yourself" is equal parts country, blues, hard rock, and folk, and it's an uptempo, assertive, and musically raunchy song. Lyrically, it's a complaint from a man who can't persuade his girlfriend to get physical before he commits to marriage. Easy to sing along to, "Keep Your Hands to Yourself" is most characterized by the up-and-down country yodel vocals of singer Dan Baird. In early 1987, when rock was mostly about hair metal and keyboards, "Keep Your Hands to Yourself" became an unlikely smash and one of the biggest Southern rock hits ever, heading to a peak spot of No. 2.
After their commercial downturn — they placed two more songs far lower on the Hot 100 — the George Satellites broke up and frontman Baird embarked on a solo career. This lead singer of a Southern rock one-hit wonder band subsequently became a Southern rock one-hit wonder on his own, when the catchy, twangy, hot-and-bothered swamp rocker "I Love You Period" snuck into the Top 30 in 1992.