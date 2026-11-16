Southern rock was an unstoppable, friendly beast that rose from below the Mason-Dixon line in the 1970s, sending iconic acts such as the Allman Brothers Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd into the mainstream. Yet while plenty of Southern rock bands found fame and fortune in the '70s and '80s, sometimes it was all too brief. Indeed, Southern rock was a niche genre, and produced a lot of one-hit wonders.

Southern rock is more aggressive than its blues and country rock stablemate, with hard-charging guitars and drums. In our chosen entries, we've looked for pervasive themes of rebellion, mischief, partying, and independence, all performed by acts that layered on slide guitar, plucked notes, and vocal twang, along with searing electric guitars for bar-ready boogie. These bands nailed the formula with songs that defined '70s Southern rock and landed a pretty good position in or just below the Top 40 — Southern rock rarely went anywhere near the top of the singles chart — but only once. From Ram Jam to the Georgia Satellites, here are Southern rock's best one-hit wonders.