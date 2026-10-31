The 5 Best One-Hit Wonders Of Psychedelic Rock

A rock genre all but left for dead at the dawn of the 1970s, psychedelic rock was characterized by buzzing, swirling, dreamy, feedback-laden guitars, as well as freewheeling, often improvised synthesizers and organs, hard-charging drums, and lyrics about expanding one's mind. Psychedelic rock, as performed by many '60s musicians we completely forgot about, is dramatic, dangerous, and expansive, and some of its bands never saw the Top 40 a second time after one big impactful hit.

Psychedelic rock didn't make for long careers, and few bands besides the Doors, Jefferson Airplane, and the Grateful Dead lasted the distance. Instead, the genre is littered with numerous short-lived bands that landed just one smash single, and we've picked the best of them. The ones we chose are those that charted the highest on the Hot 100 pop chart at the time of their initial release, as well as remaining on the playlists of classic rock radio and in the public consciousness. Here are the only Top 40 hits ever for the psychedelic rock bands the Lemon Pipers, Iron Butterfly, the Blue Magoos, the Amboy Dukes, and Bubble Puppy.