On November 15, 1932, Petula Clark was born in southeastern England. While she'd become a pop star of the easy-listening variety in both her native country and in the United States in the 1960s, Clark got her start entertaining her fellow Britons and Allied soldiers during World War II as a radio star and concert draw.

Clark possessed one of the most beautiful female voices of the 1960s, but she was a virtual overnight success following her first performance on the radio. In October 1942, 10-year-old Clark sang on the BBC's globally broadcast variety show "It's All Yours." Her selection: "Mighty Lak a Rose," in tribute to her uncle, who was stationed in Iraq. Clark's performance was so impressive that within two months, she was entertaining soldiers and participating in benefit revues. By the time she turned 12, Clark had sung publicly more than 500 times and appeared on the radio so much she earned the nicknames "Britain's Shirley Temple" and "Radio's Merry Mimic," for her ability to imitate other famous voices. And that was all just part of Petula Clark's first act, well before she became part of the club of British Invasion acts whose popularity once rivaled the Beatles.