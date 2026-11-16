Singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton died at age 80 in August 2026, and about two months later, her last recording was publicly heard for the first time. Rock band and fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee U2 released their 16th studio album, "Carnaval De Luz," in November 2026. Its final track, "Torn," preserves Parton's final singing performance, and on the powerful rock ballad, Parton trades off on lead vocal duties with U2's Bono. While Parton showed remarkable versatility over a six-decade career, she was primarily known for her work in country. "Torn" is the latest, and likely last, chestnut that proved the icon of country was a confident and capable rock singer.

In 2022, Parton tried to refuse her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, believing herself to not have ever rocked hard enough to earn her spot. But she showed up for the honor, performed, and gave an acceptance speech in which she said, "I'm a rock star now!" (via Rolling Stone). She'd also promised to make more rock music, and she assembled the 2023 album "Rockstar" and then joined U2 for "Torn." It wasn't so much a new era as it was a deeper exploration of something in which she'd previously dabbled. Here are four songs, recorded and released from the 1950s until the 2020s, that show that Dolly Parton's collaboration with U2 was no outlier — the country and pop legend always rocked.