The post-punk sounds of new wave music opened the doors for a whole new generation of sonic creativity. New wave held the DNA for a glut of sub-genres that would become part and parcel of the music world; now-common modes like electro-pop, geek rock, and EDM can all trace their ancestry back to the genes originating in genre-defining new wavers from the late '70s and early '80s. And because there was so much experimentation within the new wave scene, there were plenty of one-hit wonders who seemed like the next big thing, only to become the next big nothing after their initial chart success fizzled.

Our favorite new wave one-hit wonders are a five-pack of innovators who took the notion of individuality to the far end of the spectrum and dropped highly memorable singles before becoming underground acts. The mechanical melodies of Gary Numan, the slinky dance-funk of Kajagoogoo, the pseudo-scientific nerdery of Thomas Dolby — they all add crucial pieces to the new wave puzzle, even if they couldn't repeat their one-time chart razzle-dazzle. Sometimes, one hit is all you need to prove you have what it takes to show the world something they've never seen before.