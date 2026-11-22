Jazz music has been around for over 100 years, and it was one of the top musical art forms for most of the first half of the 20th century. It's changed much since its origin in New Orleans, going through growth cycles, tonal shifts, and differing iterations based on the popular music of a given era. As such, it's birthed subgenres and entirely new musical devices that hadn't been seen in popular music before. One of these is scat singing, and when it hit the mainstream jazz scene in the late '20s, it changed it forever, giving way to the legends of scat vocals.

When choosing the greatest scat singers in music history, we've picked those who popularized the art form, scatted incomparably entertaining performances, had the best and most beautiful scat-singing voices, and influenced future scat-singing jazz musicians. Each of our entries holds a special place in jazz history beyond scat singing, but this wasn't by design. It just so happens that the best scat singers also gained prominence as mythical figures of jazz for other reasons.

Even if you're not a jazz buff, you'll probably recognize some of these scat singers. And if you don't, you'll be glad we introduced you to them. So, without further ado, let's dive in and remember some of the greatest scat singers who ever lived.