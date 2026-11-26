"Sherry," the Four Seasons' other 1962 pop No. 1, was penned in 15 minutes, and it didn't take much longer for band member Bob Gaudio and their producer Bob Crewe to come up with "Big Girls Don't Cry." According to lead singer Frankie Valli, the songwriters composed the song based on a quippy admonishment from a film. "It was taken from a Clark Gable movie when he tells a girl he's leaving that big girls don't cry," he explained to the Honolulu Star-Bulletin. But Gaudio claimed he heard the line while dozing off in front of a TV while it played the 1955 movie "Tennessee's Partner," starring John Payne. And a third account comes from Crewe, who countered that he was the one who picked up the line, and that it came from another Payne film, 1956's "Slightly Scarlet."

Whatever the origin may be, the Four Seasons recorded "Sherry" and "Big Girls Don't Cry" on the same day, and they agreed to release "Sherry" first. Valli remained apprehensive. "I didn't feel it was the freshest follow-up," he said in Fred Bronson's "The Billboard Book of No. 1 Hits." "... we had to follow it up with something vaguely similar. The harmonies were structured differently, a little bigger." Nevertheless, there was only a five-week gap between the No. 1 stints of both Four Seasons singles.