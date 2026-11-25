5 Of The Most Beautiful Voices In Glam Rock History
Glam rock had a quick yet memorable ride in the early-to-mid-'70s, dropping a jukebox worth of classic songs that mixed rock, pop, and a little melodrama for good measure. The voices behind this quirky genre often belonged to powerhouse singers who knew how to flex their vocal cords for maximum impact. The most beautiful of these sonic wonders were responsible for songs that remain in the collective consciousness of the contemporary music fan, extending an influence on singers in hair metal bands of the '80s and punk pop pied pipers of the '90s.
Our highly opinionated view is that the most beautiful glam rock voices had range, power, and control, which made zeroing in on the top five singers a pretty easy task. In a field where emotive heavyweights like Queen's Freddie Mercury and Justin Hawkins of the glam revivers the Darkness delivered audio gold on repeat, it's easy for us to make our case for just who this quintet of qualified voices are. And the impression they've made on the industry presents a broad view of how much color and character the best glam rock singers have added to the modern musical spectrum.
Freddie Mercury
You could call Freddie Mercury's powerful pipes a generational voice, and few glam rock devotees would argue against it. In fact, Mercury's control and expression were so masterful, his vocal beauty transcends the glam rock label and occupies the general sphere of beautiful voices in all musical forms. He could reach operatic tones, pull off crooning and pop styles, and glide into savage rock 'n' roll passages — sometimes within the same song. And he made it all look like there was nothing to it.
Witness his show tune-like abilities with a classic like "Don't Stop Me Now," every note sending out bursts of sunshine and positive energy as Mercury covered vast octaves with gleeful abandon. Or revisit "Bohemian Rhapsody," with its shifts between contemporary balladry, chamber opera, and chorale harmonics. In song after song, Mercury revealed shades and nuances that took Queen's glam rock sheen far beyond the expectations of the genre.
Scientists who've studied the glory of Mercury's singular glam rock voice (and yes, his voice has been studied) attribute his confident flexibility to the frequency of his vibrato and his extraordinary control of it. All fans know is it's a beautiful instrument that expressed so much in Mercury's tragically too-short life.
Marc Bolan
As frontman for the foundational English glam rock band T. Rex, Marc Bolan used his sultry vocals to infuse every performance with a confident, androgynous vibe. Early songs like "Bang a Gong (Get it On)" and "20th Century Boy" established a standard that gave the band a trademark sound, anchored by Bolan's vocals riding on a current of crunching guitar chords. He may not have had a ton of technical prowess, but he made up for it in style.
Even when the contents of a T. Rex song get psychedelic or heavy with sexual innuendo, you can always hear every word. His reserved delivery vacillated between hushed tones that were almost a seductive whisper, a middle range that showed more grit, and a rafter-raising falsetto that made songs like "Children of the Revolution" feel like feedback-heavy tent revival anthems.
But rather than getting growly and gravelly like many of his glam rock counterparts, Bolan kept his diction clear and his delivery largely straightforward. He'd bend to reach notes in his middle range without distorting his tone; the effect conveyed a sort of assured control that let the lyrics come through with precision. His theatrical vocal tendencies matched his charismatic presence, creating a self-made persona that sounded as unique and alluring as it looked.
David Paton
Reedy, supple, and supremely agile, the voice of Pilot singer David Paton was one of the most glorious instruments in the glam rock movement, even if the band edged toward the softer side of the genre. It lent a triumphant layer of joy to the Scottish band's biggest hit, 1974's "Magic," keeping restraint in the verses before launching into a rocket ride of a chorus that may be better known now as the Ozempic jingle. But back in the day, the glam rock sparkle that Pilot tossed onto the airwaves transformed the tune into a No. 5 hit in 1975, when glam was all the musical rage. It was a step forward from the 1969-1970 year when Paton was part of another Scottish glam rock unit, the Bay City Rollers, before they broke big — and he made his break for Pilot.
Paton's vocal contributions went beyond just Pilot's glam rock one-hit wonder status. He can also be heard adding piercing urgency to the Alan Parsons Project's 1985 single "Let's Talk About Me," where he also played bass, as well as running bass lines for the Pretenders, Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, and Elton John. Paton is still at it more than 50 years after making "Magic," releasing new, glam-free material with a voice that's seasoned, but still spectacular. He has an active Facebook fan page where his many admirers still share their love of his musical contributions.
Brian Connolly
There were more than a few theatrical tricks in the vocal abilities of Sweet (sometimes known as the Sweet) lead singer Brian Connolly. His performance on the band's signature song "Ballroom Blitz" veered into camp territory, calling to mind the performances in the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" dance-along song, "Let's Do the Time Warp." Connolly's tone was crystal clear in his upper range, seductively soothing in his lower range, and agile enough to glide between the two without cracking.
But his performances stretched beyond the theatricality and could serve as a solid voice that emphasized the rock in glam rock; songs like the near-nursery rhyme sing-song tones of "Little Willy" and the opera-lite drama-pop of "Love is Like Oxygen" demonstrated a chameleonic quality that let Connolly defy an identifiable style.
Led by Connolly's singularly lovely voice, Sweet placed six songs in the Billboard Hot 100 during their mid-'70s run, including two No. 5 hits, "Ballroom Blitz" and the party stomper "Fox on the Run." Despite the band's success and an attempt at a solo career after departing Sweet in 1979, Connolly died destitute in Edinburgh in 1997, succumbing to side effects of his prolonged drug and alcohol use. Though he never returned to the heights of his earlier years, his smashing voice remains one of glam rock's most beautiful sounds. The band has been reconfigured several times over the decades, but have never fully recaptured Connolly's magic.
Justin Hawkins
British glam rock band the Darkness resurrected the sound and spirit of the best '70s acts when they appeared in 2000. The soaring voice of singer Justin Hawkins was a reminder of how powerful the genre was when a skilled vocalist took the mic. His expansive range and daring choices are reminiscent of the greats; you can hear strains of Sweet, Queen, and Slade coming through as influences for Hawkins' style.
Early singles like "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" and "Growing on Me" introduced the world to Hawkins' deft vocal work, a disciplined voice that wasn't afraid to explore the outer reaches of its higher end, but that captured classic rock 'n' roll energy when kept in its natural register. The blend is a thrilling brew in which anything can happen at any given moment, keeping listeners on the edge of their seats.
After more than 25 years churning out powerful sounds backed by machine gun guitars and earthquake drums, Hawkins can still hit the highest of high notes with ease, as he demonstrated on the theme song for the 2026 film "Masters of the Universe." Hawkins' performance echoes Freddie Mercury's wailing vocals on Queen's contribution to the "Flash Gordon" soundtrack in 1980. No matter where Hawkins sends his powerful pipes, the result is strikingly beautiful artistry from a vocal explorer with the guts and the talent to go where less glam-tastic singers only dream of, even 25-plus years into his career.