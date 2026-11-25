Glam rock had a quick yet memorable ride in the early-to-mid-'70s, dropping a jukebox worth of classic songs that mixed rock, pop, and a little melodrama for good measure. The voices behind this quirky genre often belonged to powerhouse singers who knew how to flex their vocal cords for maximum impact. The most beautiful of these sonic wonders were responsible for songs that remain in the collective consciousness of the contemporary music fan, extending an influence on singers in hair metal bands of the '80s and punk pop pied pipers of the '90s.

Our highly opinionated view is that the most beautiful glam rock voices had range, power, and control, which made zeroing in on the top five singers a pretty easy task. In a field where emotive heavyweights like Queen's Freddie Mercury and Justin Hawkins of the glam revivers the Darkness delivered audio gold on repeat, it's easy for us to make our case for just who this quintet of qualified voices are. And the impression they've made on the industry presents a broad view of how much color and character the best glam rock singers have added to the modern musical spectrum.