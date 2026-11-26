Ozzy Osbourne was best known for his Prince of Darkness persona and being a giant of heavy metal — both as a member of Black Sabbath and as a solo artist. Yet his highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 was not a mosh pit-starter or a rockin' hurricane; it was a heart-melting duet featuring him and the Runaways' Lita Ford. "Close My Eyes Forever" peaked at No. 8 and stayed on the chart for 25 weeks.

Coming off Ford's 1988 album "Lita," "Close My Eyes Forever" was only released as a single in 1989 — the decade's best year for power ballads. The odds were certainly in its favor from the get-go, especially since "Lita" turned out to be Ford's highest-charting album on the Billboard 200, hitting No. 29, while her first single from the record, "Kiss Me Deadly," stormed to No. 12 on the Hot 100.

"Close My Eyes Forever" followed, and it became both Ozzy and Ford's biggest hit on Billboard's commercial chart. That's only one part of this success story, though, as this collaboration's reputation went from strength to strength, establishing itself as one of the best duets in classic rock history. It made Ultimate Classic Rock's greatest-of list too, as the publication described it as "a hauntingly catchy power ballad, with Ford and Osbourne's distinctive vocals each taking turns in the spotlight."