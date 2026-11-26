One Of The Best Duets In Classic Rock Became Ozzy's Highest-Charting Song
Ozzy Osbourne was best known for his Prince of Darkness persona and being a giant of heavy metal — both as a member of Black Sabbath and as a solo artist. Yet his highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 was not a mosh pit-starter or a rockin' hurricane; it was a heart-melting duet featuring him and the Runaways' Lita Ford. "Close My Eyes Forever" peaked at No. 8 and stayed on the chart for 25 weeks.
Coming off Ford's 1988 album "Lita," "Close My Eyes Forever" was only released as a single in 1989 — the decade's best year for power ballads. The odds were certainly in its favor from the get-go, especially since "Lita" turned out to be Ford's highest-charting album on the Billboard 200, hitting No. 29, while her first single from the record, "Kiss Me Deadly," stormed to No. 12 on the Hot 100.
"Close My Eyes Forever" followed, and it became both Ozzy and Ford's biggest hit on Billboard's commercial chart. That's only one part of this success story, though, as this collaboration's reputation went from strength to strength, establishing itself as one of the best duets in classic rock history. It made Ultimate Classic Rock's greatest-of list too, as the publication described it as "a hauntingly catchy power ballad, with Ford and Osbourne's distinctive vocals each taking turns in the spotlight."
The story behind Close My Eyes Forever
Lita Ford revealed that the birth of "Close My Eyes Forever" happened seemingly out of nowhere. "Sharon [Osbourne] was my manager and one day [Ozzy Osbourne and her] came to visit me in the recording studio," she told Guitars Exchange. "They brought me a gift which was so kind but Sharon got bored and left the studio. Next thing I know Ozzy and I are playing pool and drinking wine and we came out with 'Close My Eyes Forever.'"
In a 2014 interview with Esquire, Ozzy expanded upon this story in his own unique Ozzy way. He explained how "Close My Eyes Forever" wasn't just written there and then, resulting in him having to go back and forth between England and Los Angeles to work with Ford several times. At one point, Ozzy told Ford to just take the song as her own; however, it was Sharon who would pull him back into the fold and push him to finish the song and music video. "So I must have done like five million masters," Ozzy said, "but it turned out okay and I was pretty happy with the end result and she was [too]."
When Ozzy died in July 2025, Ford honored her former collaborator by performing "Close My Eyes Forever" at a concert.