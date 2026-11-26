As the face and focus of a rock band, the lead singer gets the lion's share of the accolades and glory. But these musical units have always been more than their frontpeople, and many ensembles have secret weapons: musicians in their ranks who rarely sing lead or grab the spotlight, yet have gorgeous, unforgettable voices. From the '60s to the '90s, these band members have lent crucial harmonies to beloved songs, cut hidden gems, and even helmed outright hits. Without these underappreciated voices, some of the most iconic rock 'n' roll tunes simply wouldn't sound the same.

Freddy Mercury's unforgettable and powerful singing is probably what most associate with Queen, yet some of their most enduring songs needed drummer Roger Taylor's high harmonies, and a few of their classic cuts feature him in front. Bassists Tiran Porter of the Doobie Brothers and Kim Deal of the Pixies similarly filled out classic tracks and had iconic moments in the driver's seats of their bands. And non-lead-singing but central members of both Pink Floyd and Heart were instrumental to both massive hits and criminally underrated classic rock songs.

In assembling this roundup, we wanted truly powerful and exceptional singers — vocalists with range and command, who you'd hire for your band. It's subjective, of course, but while we love Ringo Starr's charming, unvarnished singing on The Beatles' "Yellow Submarine" or Kim Gordon's cool and detached delivery on certain Sonic Youth songs, they're not making this list. What you will find are voices that were load-bearing for beloved songs and that, when called upon by their band members, truly shone.