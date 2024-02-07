Whatever Happened To Bob Marley's Producer, Chris Blackwell?

The music of Bob Marley has been credited with taking reggae from Jamaica and turning it into a genre known around the world. But even the most talented musicians don't reach international fame without support. Marley and the Wailers' breakthrough came when they signed with Island Records, one of the most renowned independent music labels in Britain. And behind Island was Chris Blackwell.

It's Blackwell that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame named "the single person most responsible for turning the world on to reggae music." And Jamaican music in turn gave the London-born Blackwell his start. His family had ties to the country, he spent most of his childhood there, and among his earliest records produced for Island — which he founded in 1959 — were Jamaican pop and folk music. These records filled a niche in the British music scene, and their success let Blackwell branch out.

When he met Marley in 1972, he had already signed the likes of Cat Stevens and Jethro Tull (Island distributed their singles for a few years prior). Blackwell has maintained a reputation for being a supportive, hands-off producer, but with Marley and the Wailers, he exercised a firmer hand in shaping their image to maximize their chances of success. The publicity-averse Blackwell was keen not to take credit away from Marley, but their association may be the most noted and fruitful of his career.