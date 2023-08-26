The Meaning Behind Jamming By Bob Marley

In an Island Records recording studio in London, England, Bob Marley and his bandmates, the Wailers, were in the midst of a frenzy of recording new music. It was early 1977 and it had only been a few months since three men had broken into Marley's home in Kingston, Jamaica, and sprayed the interior with automatic gunfire, wounding Marley, his wife Rita, and two others, per Billboard. A bullet grazed the singer's chest and lodged in his left arm. And now he was recording the music that would end up encompassing two albums: "Exodus" and "Kaya."

Among the creative flurry of that period, Marley wrote and recorded a song that spoke directly to his assassination attempt that was included on "Exodus." "No bullet can stop us now/ we neither beg nor we won't bow/ Neither can be bought nor sold," Marley sang on "Jamming." Beyond addressing the shooting, the song is also about unity and has sexual overtones all wrapped up in what at first appears to be a simple party song, according to "Bob Marley: Lyrical Genius."