Whatever Happened To Punky Brewster's Actress?

Soleil Moon Frye was 12 years old when "Punky Brewster" ended its run in 1988. Soon thereafter, puberty hit hard, as Frye's body matured at a faster-than-normal rate. "I started developing. And I started developing rapidly, going from a B to a C to double D, to almost filling into an E. And this all happened between the time that I finished Punky 'till I was 15," Frye told Entertainment Weekly. Subsequently, and in an unnerving way, casting agents and productions sought to cast Frye in parts that she felt were too mature, or that sexualized her. "So the roles that I was getting offered at 13, 14 years old are all t*** and a** roles and I'm 13. I went from living this amazing childhood to almost being forced into adulthood."

At age 15, Frye was diagnosed with gigantomastia – excessively large breasts — a condition that can be both physically and mentally painful. "It was hard for me even to give somebody a hug," she told People. "I couldn't sit up straight without people looking at me like I was a prostitute. My breasts became an insecurity." In early 1992, just before her 16th birthday, Frye underwent a surgical breast reduction procedure. "I am making a transition in my life. I want kids to know that it is okay to make a change in order to feel better about themselves," the actor said at the time. "I didn't know I would be so happy."