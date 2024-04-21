Weird Prison Rules You Never Knew Existed

It's easy to assume that a virtually unguarded island where dangerous criminals like murderers roam in comparatively luxurious conditions would be destined to end up on a list of the most dangerous prisons in the world. However, Norway's Bastoy prison island is anything but hazardous to one's health.

Bastoy operates wholly on trust and respect. The guards are unarmed. The inmates live in cabins where they have their own rooms, cook and grow much of their food, and work various jobs around the island ... up to and very much including operating the ferry between Bastoy and the mainland. They even have access to a tanning bed. "It's like living in a village, a community," one inmate told The Guardian. "Everybody has to work. But we have free time so we can do some fishing, or in summer we can swim off the beach. We know we are prisoners but here we feel like people."

The reason behind Bastoy's comparatively palatial conditions is that the island is preparing the inmates for the day when they've served their sentences and become free men. While they're trusted to largely govern themselves, the authorities are still watching them — and the inmates are carefully chosen from a pool of prisoner applicants who are deemed to be genuinely willing to change their ways. It's not the most conventional prison in the world, but it has a reasonable claim for being the most humane one.