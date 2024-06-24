The Big Reason Dave Grohl Might Have Beef With Taylor Swift

While it generally seems like Dave Grohl can do no wrong, the Foo Fighters frontman may have finally found himself on the wrong side of millions of Taylor Swift fans. The incident started in London where both acts were playing multiple nights on the same dates in June 2024. Reviews of both shows were glowing, but Grohl took time during the Foo Fighters "Everything or Nothing at All" tour on June 22 to take a potshot at Taylor, who is on her "Eras" tour.

Pop Base posted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter showing Grohl saying to a cheering crowd, "I tell you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift. We like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour.' We've had more than a few eras, and more than a few f****** errors as well. Just a couple. That's because we actually play live. Whaaaat!? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock 'n' roll music, right? You came to the right f****** place."

Though he said this seemingly in jest, Swift took an opportunity at her own show the next night to point out that the members of her band do, in fact, play live. It's not clear why Grohl made the accusation, and we aren't even sure what's true, but it seemed to come out of left field a bit because in the past Grohl has said that he is a fan of Swift.