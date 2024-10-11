Weird Things You Didn't Know About McDonald's

McDonald's seems like one of the most ordinary things in the world. There are tens of thousands of these "Golden Arches"-adorned fast food restaurants around the world, serving up cheaply priced burgers, fries, and McNuggets to its millions of regular customers who know exactly what to expect from the filling and comforting treats on offer. McDonald's is simply part of the cultural fabric, rarely a newsworthy topic or a generator of controversy — it's just a place where a Happy Meal or a value combo can quickly and easily reasonably please hungry people.

Advertisement

But McDonald's is a massive global operation. It employs thousands of people, earns billions in revenues every year, and has perpetuated the very concept of fast food to most corners of the globe. Doing all that, every day and all day (because they serve breakfast, too), requires a lot of resources and numerous moving parts. Consequently, not only are there a few shady secrets McDonald's doesn't want you to know but also mistakes happen, all of which invite scandal. Here are all the strangest and goofiest moments across the history of McDonald's.