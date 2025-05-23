Here's What Habeas Corpus Means And Why It's So Important

The law of habeas corpus precedes the existence of the U.S. Per Cornell Law School, it goes back to at least 1215, when the Magna Carta was drafted in the U.K.. "No man shall be arrested or imprisoned ... except by the lawful judgment of his peers and by the law of the land," it read. The Magna Carta was written to protect commoners against radical leadership, ensuring that legal provisions were in place should their property or rights be unjustly seized, held, or denied.

The United States' forefathers pulled a lot from the Magna Carta when drafting the Constitution, as they understood the damage that tyrannical leaders could do. The Fifth Amendment was inspired by the 13th-century document that says, "No person shall ... be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law." While there is not much specifically written about habeas corpus in the Constitution outside of the Fifth Amendment reference, there's a clause in Article I, Section 9 that says, "The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it."

In other words, habeas corpus is always in effect unless things go sideways. What's more, the only branch of the government that can suspend the right is Congress. Habeas corpus has been halted four times in American history, and each instance met the specifications of the Suspension Clause: In 1941 after the bombing of Pearl Harbor; during a 1905 rebellion against U.S. military in the Philippines; in 1871 during the Reconstruction era when Ku Klux Klan members were engaging in mass violence against Blacks in South Carolina; and during the Civil War.

