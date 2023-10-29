The Magna Carta Is More Important Than You Probably Realize. Here's Why

Liberty. Justice. Fairness. Equality under the law. If anybody ever feels embarrassed handling these terms in a sincere way, feel free to imagine a society where such ideas never flowered. Imagine living under a government that believes it has to right to do to you whatever it wants, including theft and torture, and whose leaders are not held accountable to any legal measures because such measures don't exist. Imagine living in a nation where there is no recourse to right wrongs because there is no notion of "rights," and individuals can't act, speak, write, or even think freely without potential imprisonment or punishment. Now, have a look at 2022's Human Rights Index on Our World in Data, which aggregates civil rights, democratic processes, equal rights protection, freedom of expression, and more into overall scores. People worldwide live under such conditions every day.

Is it an exaggeration to say that the Magna Carta — "The Great Charter" issued by England's King John in 1215 C.E. — forged the backbone of modern civil, legal, and judicial institutions that combat such an oppressive way of life? Not really. Is it an exaggeration to draw firm causal lines to all legislation in every subsequent Western nation over centuries of time? Certainly. But ultimately, as the British Library explains, the Magna Carta formed a precedent mirrored in the 1791 United States Bill of Rights, the 1948 United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the 1950 European Convention on Human Rights, and more.