Rock Stars Who Died While On Tour

Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J. P. Richardson, best known as "The Big Bopper," infamously perished together in a plane crash, along with their pilot Roger Peterson, on February 3, 1959. Known as "The Day the Music Died," the three musicians were halfway through their 24-show "Winter Dance Party" tour when their plane crashed into a field in Iowa. The tragic explanation of "The Day the Music Died" is that the musicians were 10 days into a 24-date tour and had been using a bus to travel between gigs. But the bus kept breaking down, and that night, the trio decided to take a small plane instead.

Advertisement

A fan named Nancy Ransom Gerardi was in the audience at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, for what would end up being the three musicians' final show. "Actually, this was a school night," she told American Blues Scene. "I went to teen dances when I was 13 and loved to dance. So, this was just a very exciting teen dance. It was particularly crowded that night, more so than other dances. You could wander up close to the stage and see them pretty well."

When the news broke, the weight of the tragedy and her proximity to it was hard for her to process. "The next day it was it was extremely crushing to hear what had happened; you just couldn't believe it. You knew for the rest of your life you would remember that you were there."

Advertisement