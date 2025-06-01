'00s Musicians Who Died In Bizarre Ways

The 2000s, meaning the first decade of the 21st century, reflected a kind of collective new millennium discomfort while musicians also tried to adapt forms of the past into something different and unique. It was the dying days of a monoculture, and what constituted popular music continued to fracture in many exciting and different directions. While the 2000s music industry was certainly messed up, it also fostered hip-hop's growth to varied and creative heights, R&B and pop converging, and post-grunge taking over rock radio with hard and moody metal and rap-rock. Even soft rock made a resurgence, thanks in large part to the earnest belters on ultra-popular reality TV singing competitions, while theatrical bands embraced a showiness not seen since the dramatic 1970s.

Advertisement

It was a crowded decade on the charts and in record store bins, although those increasingly fell away in favor of digital downloads and music streaming services. Another aspect of the 2000s music scene that involves fading away, and in a much more tragic sense: The musicians who made all that stuff. A number of pop and rock stars whose careers peaked and helped define the early 21st century died before their time, and suddenly, and often amidst bizarre and harrowing circumstances. Here are the major musicians of the 2000s who died in a very strange manner.