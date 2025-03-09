Times Slipknot Went Too Far

Whenever someone goes to a Slipknot concert, they mustn't only keep their eyes on the stage but also look to the rafters. Why? Because it isn't outside of the realm of possibility that one of the band members will launch themselves into the crowd. DJ Sid Wilson, in particular, has developed a reputation for being the most likely to stage dive among the nine. During a 2008 show, though, he overdid it and paid the price for his antics.

A few songs into Slipknot's performance, Wilson climbed up high onto a platform and flung himself into the crowd. The landing didn't go as planned, with the DJ breaking both his heels upon impact. To his credit, Wilson found his way back to the stage and completed the set.

Discussing the event with Roadrunner Records, Wilson blamed himself for not taking the proper precautions, such as wearing leg braces and athletic wraps around the ankles. "I had my weight behind me — and not on my toes — and landed on my heels and broke both of them at the same time," he said. To complete the set, the stage crew slid a chair behind his riser so he could sit down in between songs. For the remainder of the tour, his DJ rig was lowered and he performed from the comfort of a wheelchair. Unquestionably, Wilson is one of the musicians who permanently damaged their bodies performing live.

