'90s Stars Who Are Poorer Than You Realized

The 1990s could be very good for performers, be they an actor, musician, comedian, or athlete, provided they could break through into the mainstream. Pop culture at that point was still mostly a monoculture, meaning most everyone was subject to the same handful of TV channels, major-label music, venue-headlining comics, and superstars of just a few major sports leagues. Because so many eyeballs were on so few things, entertainment and being a public figure paid very well. A hit sitcom, smash-hit single, or significant fan following could garner a celebrity millions of dollars and leave them set for life.

Be that as it may, the 1990s are now a long way off, and the decade and its pop cultural contributions are fading into the past and the distant collective memory. Many of the era's most definitive stars have faded from view, and they aren't able to rake in what they once could. That, along with the tendency of humans to spend their money, means they're a lot less rich than they once were. Some are living under very modest means or even financial instability, owing to bad decisions or conscious choices. Here are some marquee stars of the 1990s who aren't living among the glitz and glamour like they once did.