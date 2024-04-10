Comedians Who Lived Seriously Tragic Lives

When compiling a list of comedy legends, any ranking that doesn't include Robin Williams is simply farcical. On stage, the "Mrs. Doubtfire" star was a whirlwind of hilarity who wielded relentless energy and a rapid-fire ability to deliver zinger after zinger. Sadly, while his career experienced the highest peaks show business could offer, a deep suffering seemed to follow the iconic performer throughout his life.

The world lost the comedic star in 2014; on August 11 of that year, Williams died by suicide. The Oscar-winning actor had long dealt with addiction and depression. According to fellow comics and longtime friends, Williams was overly reliant on cocaine during the early stages of his career to the point where he often felt he needed it in order to perform. "With drugs, he was a monster," filmmaker and friend Mike Binder plainly admitted during an appearance on Vice's "The Dark Side of Comedy" (via the San Francisco Chronicle). In 1983, Williams quit drugs and alcohol, but returned to the latter in 2003 during an isolated filming experience in Alaska. Three years later, he entered rehab to treat his alcoholism, and in July 2014, he returned once more to maintain his sobriety.

A year before his death, Williams was misdiagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He had actually been suffering from Lewy body dementia, a brain disorder that can cause visual hallucinations and severely impact one's behavioral tendencies. In September 2016, Williams' wife, Susan Schneider Williams, gave a harrowing account of her husband's fight with LBD. "The massive proliferation of Lewy bodies throughout his brain had done so much damage to neurons and neurotransmitters that in effect, you could say he had chemical warfare in his brain" (per Neurology).