No matter how much success you have, it is still possible to end up flat broke. Actors have lost all their money, athletes go bust all the time, and even billionaires have filed for bankruptcy. So, of course, musicians are not exempt from the difficulties of managing both their fame and their finances. Plenty of bands and solo artists who hit it big in the 1980s have found themselves looking at an empty bank account even though they had spent years — sometimes decades — recording and touring.

The reasons these success stories lose it all (or at least a huge chunk of it) vary. Some simply lived beyond their means, others were screwed over by people they trusted, and still others filed for legal reasons. The results of these downfalls vary just as much, with many of these stars managing to build up even bigger fortunes in the years since, while others have just managed to get a comfortable life together. For a couple, however, it ended more tragically than that.

While having "nothing" might look a little different when someone believes they should have millions, here are some '80s musicians who became unbelievably poor.