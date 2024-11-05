Actors Who Lost All Their Money

Nicolas Cage is Hollywood royalty as both an Academy Award winner and a member of the Coppola family. His filmography is vast and includes come classic performances, including his Oscar-winning turn in "Leaving Las Vegas" and his Oscar-nominated dual roles in "Adaptation." His talent and connections meant he made a fortune ... and then the headlines about his crazy spending habits and financial difficulties started appearing.

Cage, a huge Superman fan, bought an incredibly rare copy of "Action Comics" #1 for $150,000. Then there was the $276,000 dinosaur skull. Real estate was his particular favorite, purchasing estates in several countries, including two different castles in Europe. Then the IRS filed a $6.3 million tax lien against the actor. He was forced to sell the comic book, and the dinosaur skull was seized after it was discovered to be stolen — but that didn't mean Cage got his money back.

In dire financial straits, Cage told The New York Times, "...it's no secret that mistakes have been made in my past that I've had to try to correct. Financial mistakes happened with the real estate implosion that occurred, in which the lion's share of everything I had earned was pretty much eradicated. But one thing I wasn't going to do was file for bankruptcy. I had this pride thing where I wanted to work my way through anything, which was both good and bad." And work he did. From about 2017 to 2019, Cage filmed 20 movies.

