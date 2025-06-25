Layne Staley's Former Bandmates Have A Lot To Say About Him

The real-life story of Alice in Chains is a tragic one, but also triumphant. Formed in Seattle in the 1980s, Alice in Chains set off and benefited from the early 1990s grunge music explosion. Alongside Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, and Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, Alice in Chains' singer, occasional guitarist, and songwriter Layne Staley became a voice of his generation and a trendsetter in an evolving modern rock scene. Staley's lyrics were often dark, off-putting, and inscrutable, which led to the notion that the musician himself was all of those things as well, and all the time. Staley did deal with mental health and profound issues with addiction — he died of an overdose in 2002 in his apartment, which a tragic rock star autopsy revealed came several days before his remains were discovered.

His music was characterized as being rife with hopelessness, despair, and the nastiness of being a human. But if one consulted the people who knew Staley best, and at every stage of his adult life, a different portrait emerges. The musicians who played with and for Staley in Alice in Chains and his many side projects and other bands were usually dazzled by the singer-songwriter's kindness and innate artistic gifts. Layne Staley's many appreciative colleagues had a lot to say about the late, great Alice in Chains singer.

The following article mentions issues surrounding addiction and mental health.