Tragic Things Found In Rock Star Autopsies

Rock stars generally don't live their lives the way other people do. They don't stay in one place for long, forever chasing the creative muse by heading into the studio to jam with other musicians or record albums, or touring the world to perform for throngs of adoring fans, or soaking up the spotlight with TV performances. Singers, guitarists, drummers, bassists, and other musicians live an itinerant, unpredictable lifestyle, especially in the mid-20th century when rock 'n' roll was at its peak.

The rock star existence tends to be one of temptation, excess, and other health challenges. There are many rock stars who have died tragically, and even rock stars who have died under suspicious circumstances. What's the connection? They mostly died young, or before their time, or suddenly — so much so that the reasons they perished often aren't clear without a little scientific investigation. Here are the varied legends of rock music of all kinds whose deaths weren't only sad, but mysterious — and how autopsies cleared up any outstanding questions.