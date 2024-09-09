The Big Reasons Why Hitler Couldn't Defeat The Soviet Union

So we all know Adolf Hitler and his legions fought the world, right? Fueled by their Führer's furious speeches, visions of a rekindled and glorious Germany, and hatred for a perfect post-World War I scapegoat for socioeconomic problems — Jewish people — German forces invaded north, south, east, and west from Poland on September 1, 1939, to Norway, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and France in less than a year. But enough was never enough for Nazi Germany. Certain jewels of conquest awaited, like Russia. Fortunately for everyone, such ambition proved lethal.

On August 23, 1939 — only about one week before Germany invaded Poland — Germany and Russia had signed a 10-year non-aggression pact. As Germany started storming countries left and right, Russia stood still. In fact, as the Harvard Davis Center explains, Germany actually split Poland with Russia, and happily so.

But the two powers' tenuous arrangement wouldn't last. Come December 18, 1940, Hitler gave the order to attack his so-called ally. Thus began what Soviet propagandists subsequently referred to as the "Great Patriotic War," which lasted from the June 1941 enactment of Germany's assault plan, Operation Barbarossa, all the way until Russian troops took Berlin in May 1945. Nazi Germany couldn't win against Russia, no matter that they reached a mere 12 miles away from Moscow by December 1942. Russia was too big, too cold, its forces too dogged, German forces too spread out and too tired, and Russia had the backing of Allied powers, to boot.