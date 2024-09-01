Here's What Hitler Really Thought Of The Other Axis Power Leaders During World War II

In some ways, it's surprising that there's still anything to learn about Adolf Hitler and World War II Germany. We're practically drowning in countless online articles, documentaries, historical retrospectives, cultural references in movies, books, comics, and more. "Nazi" has even become shorthand for, "I don't agree with you." But amidst all the crude reductions or easily regurgitated info there's still a lot to learn. Case in point: The Axis powers weren't just Germany, Italy, and Japan. At some point, they included Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary, too.

Some of these countries worked willingly with Nazi Germany, like Bulgaria and its leader, Boris III – at least at first. Some, like Slovakia under Josip Tito, rose up against German influence and rebelled in 1944 one year before World War II ended. Others, like Emperor Hirohito of Japan, remained distant allies who worked in parallel with Germany but didn't closely collaborate. Italy's Mussolini, meanwhile, worked hand-in-glove with Hitler and wielded other countries like Croatia as a puppet state.

In each of these cases, you can be sure that Adolf Hitler himself had firm opinions about the leaders of other Axis countries. Oftentimes his opinions of individuals conformed with his opinions of various ethnic groups and how grand, noble, or "Aryan" a country's people were. In some cases Hitler seemingly liked certain leaders on a personal, face-to-face level. And at least in the case of Japan, he respected Hirohito because he considered the Japanese an equivalently ancient, powerful people with a deep history, like Germans.