When famous people meet other famous people, those stories occasionally become public, and when they do, they almost always make news. The public has a never-ending fascination with celebrities and how they interact with each other, and that's certainly been the case with rock stars over the years.

Such meetings can really run the gamut. For example, the truth about Bob Dylan's relationship with The Beatles goes back to the fall of 1964, when the on-the-rise folk singer and the Liverpool foursome met in a New York Hotel. There, Dylan reportedly introduced the original "Fab Four" to their first collective puff of marijuana, which arguably set the stage for the band's transition from beloved mop-top hitmakers to the psychedelia-infused musical explorations that followed. That was a markedly different experience from when they met Elvis Presley at Graceland, which reportedly began awkwardly and grew even more awkward, until they finally all grabbed some guitars and broke the ice musically.

There have been plenty of other occasions when rockers met other rockers and things took a turn for the weird. Here is a rundown of what are hands down the most bizarre encounters rock stars have had with each other.