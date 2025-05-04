Musicians Who Partied Way Too Hard

Cole Porter (pictured right) was one of the most talented and prolific composers of the 20th century. Despite writing over 1,200 songs, he was almost as famous for his lifestyle as his work. Actor Kevin Kline played Porter in the film "De-Lovely" and he spoke to The Telegraph about the musician, saying, "When he worked, he worked very hard; he brooked no interruption. And when he partied, he partied very hard. His life was a kind of theatre. He had an enormous appetite for pleasure, gastronomical and sexual."

While he was married to a woman in a mutually beneficial relationship, Porter was openly gay at a time when that was dangerous. She was fine with his lifestyle as long as he was discreet, but since he tended to go a bit wild when he spent time in Hollywood, she rarely joined him there.

No matter where he was, Porter threw notorious parties full of sex, drugs, cross-dressing, and other famous people. Sometimes, the combination of these things led to incidents. Kline explained one party that got Porter in trouble internationally: "The palazzo he rented in Venice on the Grand Canal was immense, over the top. He brought in a jazz band from Paris and converted a barge into a dance floor. But then there was an indiscretion with the mayor of Venice's nephew or son, and the city sort of asked him to leave." Sadly, injuries he sustained in a horseback riding accident in 1937 brought most of Porter's partying to an end.

