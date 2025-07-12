'00s Stars Who Died In Bizarre Ways

The 2000s didn't finish up all that long ago, but enough time has passed that the first decade of the 21st century is ripe for assessment and analysis. There were multiple major cultural shifts throughout that 10-year period. Glitzy bubblegum pop music made a major comeback in the form of boy bands and divas, rap-rock and dark and heavy nu-metal conquered the rock side, and hip-hop made progressive strides. On television, reality and light documentary programming transfixed the nation, as did teen-oriented soap operas, animated series geared toward adults, and searing cable dramas. At the movies, it was all about action blockbusters and indie movies, all with their own millennium-laced flavor.

All those new and revived forms of entertainment generated lots of talented new stars and captivating celebrities. Many stuck around show business and continue to make good art well into the 2020s. Others saw their lives end far too soon, leaving the world to wonder what would've been. Here are some of the biggest names associated with the 2000s who not only died, but all at a relatively young age and of baffling, almost inexplicable ways well beyond the most common causes.