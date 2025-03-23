What The Final Year Of Dimebag Darrell's Life Was Like

On the surface, it seemed that Dimebag Darrell was happy with the way things were going with Damageplan in 2004, and he said as much in an interview with Guitar.com. While he mainly focused on his equipment and his guitar tunings, he also talked in depth about his new band and how thankful he was for the support he received from fans. "I wasn't sure if there was gonna be a backlash and everybody [would be] shoutin', 'Pantera!'" Darrell told the outlet's Adam St. James. "But that wasn't the case at all ... Everybody knows what happened; everybody knows the whole scoop. And they know me and Vinnie Paul never turned our backs on 'em, and they're there for us, man!"

Although Darrell stressed that he still thought very highly about his time in Pantera, he admitted that his stint with the band ultimately felt like too much of a routine, to the point that he felt like he was mailing in with performances. He added that he loved playing longer sets with Damageplan and having more freedom to get creative onstage. "There's a lot of things that we've been cut loose with, that we're able to do with Damageplan that we weren't able to do with Pantera," the guitarist said. "We just think the fans deserve their money's worth."