Weird Details People Ignore About These WWII Generals

One of the things your history class didn't teach you about World War II is how unusual many of the military leaders in charge of it were. Considering how many people fought in the conflict (an estimated 70 million were in the combined armed forces of all participating countries), it was always guaranteed that some of them would be a bit kooky. When it was a regular soldier or even a low-level officer who saw the world differently or lashed out at the drop of a hat or was always running off to look for birds, that was one thing. It's when these sorts of men made it all the way up the ranks that their strange foibles started affecting lots of soldiers.

Advertisement

Rather than the stoic, carved-from-a-log cliche of the military general, these men proved that the right person for the job of leading troops into battle might be flamboyant or literary or very, very angry. Perhaps the type of brain that is best equipped to lead an army is never going to be completely normal, and the various eccentricities of these brilliant but wildly different men led to plenty of World War II stories that sound fake, but aren't.

Sometimes their personalities only affected their private lives, and sometimes they changed the course of the war. Here are some weird details people ignore about these World War II generals.