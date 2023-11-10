11 Worst Generals Of World War II

Historians have often cited Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery's command style as cautious. However, this wary nature was seemingly absent when the British commander crafted Operation Market Garden. In the fall of 1944, after the colossal success of the D-Day landings in June, the German army was on the back foot. To capitalize on this momentum, Montgomery concocted a plan that, according to historians John Buckley and Peter Preston-Hough: "represented an opportunity to deliver the decisive knockout blow to an already reeling Third Reich, and conceivably force a surrender in 1944."

Essentially, the chief objective of Operation Market Garden, which commenced in mid-September, was for Allied forces to take important territory in the Netherlands, such as key bridges. This would allow them direct access across the River Rhine into northern German territory. While Allied troops did take Dutch holdings such as Eindhoven from the Germans, the operation failed in its main objective after ultimately losing the Battle of Arnhem, a city close to the German border and the Rhine.

Overall, Montgomery's plan was too optimistic and doomed to fail. The level of potential German resistance was not given the proper respect and the element of surprise was minimized, as Allied troops were forced to make multiple landings over consecutive days due to the limited availability of aircraft transport. To reinforce British fighting at Arnhem, the Allied troops had to rely on moving up on one narrow road . The wooded terrain surrounding the area also cut Allied radio capabilities. As famed military historian Sir Antony Beevor declared, "Operation Market Garden should never have been launched."