"The King's Speech" presented a rare opportunity for Helena Bonham Carter to appear with her hair combed, but it's not good history. First of all, it significantly overstates the severity of the stutter King George VI spoke with. He did struggle with the speech impediment, but unlike some stutterers, was able to suppress it with concentration. In 1927, years before the titular speech, he had successfully addressed the Australian parliament, and existing recordings of the king reveal a difficulty speaking that is much less severe than the movie presents.

The movie also depicts the major members of the royal family as colder and crueler than they were to their intimates. Edward VII wasn't scary (or not to his grandchildren, at least), and George's mother Queen Mary was not the ice queen that's presented in "The King's Speech": She was the one who comforted George when it became clear his brother would abandon the throne and stick George with the heavy responsibility. Even the otherwise foul Edward VIII, a Nazi sympathizer who ditched his responsibilities in order to be free to marry another Nazi sympathizer, didn't bully his brother.

And finally, the Duchess of York, later Queen Elizabeth, and still later the Queen Mother, knew how elevators worked. She was a rich woman in one of the most advanced cities in the world, and by the 1930s, elevators were decades old.

