Why The Crusades Were Worse Than You Thought

One of the many failings of the human species is that we often fail to protect children from war. Sometimes we even force them to participate or fail to intervene effectively when they try to involve themselves, as occurred with the Children's Crusade of 1212. Pedants argue that the outbreak of kids involved in mass hysteria, popular enthusiasm, or irrational optimism about how to fight a war was not strictly a crusade, as only the pope could call a crusade, and he didn't in this instance. Additionally, the Latin word "pueri" can mean boys but also landless people, so how young these participants were is not totally clear. Nevertheless, this event did involve children trying to go crusading, so "Children's Crusade" it is.

Advertisement

Medieval records are seldom especially good, but what seems to have happened is that papal attempts to rouse an army against the Cathars in Southern France got some young French people all worked up, so they went in a disorganized group to the Rhineland. There they were probably absorbed into a group of German children who had become similarly optimistic about God's plans for medieval kids and walked to Northern Italy.

When the expected parting of the Mediterranean failed to occur and procuring ships proved impossible (imagine being asked to run these children to Israel real fast), some of the little Crusaders took a ship to Marseilles, while others pressed on to Rome to ask the pope to release them from vows he had not asked them to take. Most of the participants died or were enslaved, but their zeal did inspire Innocent III to call the Fifth Crusade the following year so that some adults could get back to marauding in the East.

Advertisement