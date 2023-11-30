Things Napoleon Left Out Of The True Story

Few figures from history lived lives so big that, counterintuitively, they don't make ideal candidates for cinematic adaptation. Napoleon Bonaparte is such a character. That hasn't stopped ambitious filmmakers from trying.

The first was a short — 1909's "Napoleon and the Empress Josephine" — which covers half of the territory of the latest, 2023's "Napoleon." In between, projects about the military mastermind turned Emperor turned exiled abdicant have ranged from the comprehensive (like Abel Gance's 1927 silent film of the same name, which clocks in at more than five hours to Ridley Scott's two and a half) to the more narrowly focused (like 1970's "Waterloo"). Scott's "Napoleon" attempts to split the difference. It isn't a birth-to-death biography, but it doesn't tell his story through the lens of a single battle or key event, either. Instead, it plays like an action-packed, politically intriguing, sexually comedic highlight reel that jumps between battlefields, ballrooms, and bedrooms... sometimes at breakneck pace and with disorienting transitions.

In so doing, "Napoleon" leaves out not only years' worth of history, but also some important context and nuance for the sake of dramatization. Scott's fully aware of this; in an interview with The New Yorker, he responded to a historian's critiques by saying, "Get a life." Still, some movie and/or history buffs might want to know what the film changes and what it leaves out, regardless of how much they enjoyed the thrilling war sequences and the fraught romance.