SNL Stars Who Were Really Weird People

"Saturday Night Live" seems like the kind of workplace where being a bit off-kilter is both a requirement and a result. Since 1975, the pre-eminent American comedy show and late-night sketch program has served as an incubator for up-and-coming comics, actors, and screenwriters. Dozens of cast members who broke through in a big way at "Saturday Night Live" also went on to become major stars of film and television, after "SNL" prepared them for the grind of Hollywood.

It's a competitive environment, with large groups of performers striving to get noticed and be heard, doing whatever they can to get their material and faces on the air each week. Some "SNL" stars hated being on the show, while other cast members couldn't stand each other. But every last one of them was willing to go to extreme lengths to be funny and to serve the audience. Along with a thick skin, all of that takes a particular set of skills, as well as a certain psychology.

There are a lot of weird facts about "Saturday Night Live," and a lot of false facts about "SNL" that just aren't true. That's all strange, but perhaps there's nothing stranger than the people who have made all that classic comic television. Here are some instances of "SNL" stars who turned out to be at least a little bit off to the side from what could be considered "normal."

