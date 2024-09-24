Back in the fall of 1975, television viewers heard a phrase for the first time that would become a part of the pop-culture landscape for decades to come: "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!" Since that landmark debut, "Saturday Night Live" has continued to maintain its role as television's pre-eminent satirical sketch-comedy showcase, introducing the world to a head-spinning array of comedy superstars over the years, ranging from Bill Murray to Adam Sandler to Pete Davidson and so many more.

Numerous former cast members have confirmed that the atmosphere behind the scenes was highly competitive. Sandler, in fact, looked back on his time with the show with a certain degree of regret over his behavior while part of "SNL." "I had a quick temper, quick reactions. I made a lot of dumb mistakes and said a lot of stupid things," Sandler told AARP. "I was selfish. I was competitive with other comedians and stuff."

To be fair, Sandler was far from the only "SNL" alum to embrace the show's competitive nature, which has resulted in some serious rivalries and feuds over the years. To explore more of this aspect of the show, read on for a look at "SNL" cast members who couldn't stand their co-stars.