It's no secret that "Saturday Night Live" has generated plenty of controversy over the years, yet it's also fair to state that no TV show in history has launched more stars. In the show's half-century on television, a staggering number of cast members have gone on to Hollywood superstardom. That lengthy list includes the likes of Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Mike Myers, Kristin Wiig, and Adam Sandler. Heck, even Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. — even if he was unceremoniously fired – can list "SNL" on his résumé.

Of course, "SNL" hasn't been a pathway to fame and fortune for everyone. In fact, the vast majority of former cast members have experienced more modest showbiz careers. There is, however, another category: those who have seemingly vanished altogether, once appearing on television alongside future comedy legends but then fading into obscurity once their time in the "SNL" spotlight came to an end.

So what happened to them? What circumstances led the careers of these actors, who'd demonstrated enough talent to land a coveted spot in the cast, to evaporate? Those reasons are as fascinating as they are varied, so here's a look at some "SNL" stars who disappeared.